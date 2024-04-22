Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4,070.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $675.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

