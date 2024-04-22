Jefferies Financial Group Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $153.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.06.

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

