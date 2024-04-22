Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $676.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.