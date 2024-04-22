Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.28% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

