Coursera (COUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COUR opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 606,052 shares of company stock worth $9,516,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coursera by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Coursera by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 52,884 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 266,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

