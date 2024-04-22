Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $79.45 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.