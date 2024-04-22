Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.62 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

