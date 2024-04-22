J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,530 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

