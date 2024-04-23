Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a current ratio of 64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.