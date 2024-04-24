32,112 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.22% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $907.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.