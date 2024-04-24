68,167 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

