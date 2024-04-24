920 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WING opened at $364.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.19. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.