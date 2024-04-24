ADT (ADT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.60-$0.70 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADT stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

