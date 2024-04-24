Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 65,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

