AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.88

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233.88 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 299885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.97 ($2.79).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 841.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.34.

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.