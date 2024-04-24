Canadian National Railway to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$176.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.58. The company has a market cap of C$113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

