Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 7,482 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,399 shares in the company, valued at $126,324,244.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

