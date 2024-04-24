Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Nomura decreased their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

