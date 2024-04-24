Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 107,083 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 107,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,331,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,515,747.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $358.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

