Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 581,765 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

