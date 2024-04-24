Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 581,765 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on EYPT
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.