Cwm LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 304,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 149,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISCG opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

