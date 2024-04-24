Cwm LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

