Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $171.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $161.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,467 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.