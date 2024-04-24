Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares traded.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

