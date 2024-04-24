Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $644 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

