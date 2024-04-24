Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 269.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

