Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

Illumina Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $229.58.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.