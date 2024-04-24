Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.43 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.