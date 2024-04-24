Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $175.74

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and traded as high as $182.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $673.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.20.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Monarch Cement’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

