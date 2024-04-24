Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $175.74

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and traded as high as $182.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 415 shares traded.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $673.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.20.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter.
Monarch Cement Announces Dividend
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
