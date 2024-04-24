Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CVE MAU opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$139,440.00. 49.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.