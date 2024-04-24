NatWest Group (NWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NWG opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

About NatWest Group

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2896 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

