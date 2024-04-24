OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,817 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

