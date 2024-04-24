Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OR opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,755,000 after acquiring an additional 810,979 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

