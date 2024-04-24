Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:OR opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
