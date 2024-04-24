Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

PSBD stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.09% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

