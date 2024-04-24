Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Raised by Analyst

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

