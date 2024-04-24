Sigma Planning Corp Has $982,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,105,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 796,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 119,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

