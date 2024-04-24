Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

