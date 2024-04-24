Signaturefd LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

