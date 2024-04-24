Signaturefd LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 117,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

