Signaturefd LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day moving average is $227.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

