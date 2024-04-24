Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $251.50

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 50366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.07).

Temple Bar Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £732.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,590.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

