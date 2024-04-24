Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

MDRX stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

