Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 915,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University lifted its stake in NU by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

