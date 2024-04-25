Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Workday by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $255.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.