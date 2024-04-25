Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

