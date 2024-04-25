Duality Advisers LP Invests $734,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %
AptarGroup stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $145.35.
AptarGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Insider Transactions at AptarGroup
In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.
