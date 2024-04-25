Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 116.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.67 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

