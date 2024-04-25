Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $34.18 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 9,907,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,423,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.