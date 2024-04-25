Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Sarah E. Kemp Purchases 1,275 Shares

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 1,275 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $20,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

