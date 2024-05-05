Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Boosted by HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CECO Environmental in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.40 million, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

